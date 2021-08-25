Daisy Shah on shooting in UK: Travelling with less team is good, otherwise actors are so dependent

Daisy Shah is currently in UK, shooting for a project. Describing the whole experience of working amid a pandemic, she says, “To be honest, restrictions are not there as much, but the crew has become smaller. You have to do a lot of makeshift things, like you can’t travel with five people, or an entire team anymore. That’s fine. And it is good in a way.”

Explaining why, she continues and reveals that actors get used to their own team, and hence cannot adapt to newer working atmosphere.

“In a way, this ‘new normal’ way of working makes you a little independent. Most of the time what happens with us actors is that we are so dependent on our team and comfortable with them, that it gets very difficult to work with new people altogether. But luckily, I have got a great team here in London, who have been helping me out with everything. I would just say I lucked out,” quips Shah, who turns 37 today.

Hopeful that this her birthday would be a busy one and she’s going to be working, the actor is not complaining at all.

“I am very happy working on my birthdays. I have never been a birthday person, for me it’s just like any other day,” clears the Race 3 (2018) and Jai Ho (2014) actor.

What makes it special though is that Shah and her mother share their birthday on the same day. “My birthday is special because of this. It has always been a double celebration. So, I haven’t got that attention that a birthday person gets on their day, as two people are sharing it! But it is fine. I am not much of a birthday person anyway. I am not a party person, but more of a loner. I love spending time with myself, it doesn’t make a difference,” she ends.