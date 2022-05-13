Daniel Weber wishes wife Sunny Leone on 41st birthday, shares her childhood pic, fans 'thought it's Katrina Kaif'

Actor Sunny Leone turned 41 on Friday. Sunny's husband, Daniel Weber shared a childhood photo of Sunny, along with a new one. Sharing the pictures, Daniel wished Sunny and called her ‘an amazing human’. Also Read: When Sunny Leone revealed why she didn't walk out of that infamous interview: 'Everything he said about me...'

Sharing the pictures, Daniel wrote, “Happy birthday baby. There are no words to sum up who you have become. You are an icon in every way and just when I think it’s not possible, you achieve more and build it all bigger. You are truly an amazing human being in every way. May god look over you everyday and every year. Xoxoxoxo. Love you baby. May your dreams come true. Xoxo From where to where."

Daniel Weber wishes Sunny Leone on her birthday.

Businessman Rizwan Rajan commented, “Happy Birthday Sunny lots of good wishes stay blessed always.” YouTuber Anisha Dixit wrote, “Love the 1st image haha! Happy Birthday.” One fan said, “I thought this was Katrina when she was younger! Happy birthday Sunny.” Another one said, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world. Purest heart.”

While one wrote, “Sunny is love. Happy birthday. Lots of love and best wishes for you," another one said, “She looked so different in her childhood."

Last month, Sunny Leone and Daniel completed 11 years of their marriage. Sharing their wedding picture, Sunny recalled how the couple had no money at that time. She wrote, "11yrs married today! A time where we had no money, less than 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches, and an ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake…"

Sunny and Daniel are parents to three children, daughter Nisha (adopted in 2017), and twin boys Noah and Asher (through surrogacy in 2018). Earlier this year, speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Sunny had said, “I did not have my children. But, I really really wanted children and so did my husband. So we were going through the process of surrogacy. And then this process of surrogacy, that takes a long time."

Sunny was last seen in the web series Anamika. The action-thriller, directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, was released on MX Player on March 10. It also features actors Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan.

