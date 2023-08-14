Darshan Dave: Wait for Hansal sir’s call was over a decade long

Actor Darshan Dave manifested to work with film-maker Hansal Mehta for over a decade and then working with him in Scoop and earning rave reviews completes the circle for him.

Darshan Dave

“I remember meeting him (Mehta) 12 years ago at his residence with the thought of working with him someday. Starting from that day, I eagerly waited for a call from him. It took years for things to unfold but I never gave up till this series happened. After years of working on television and films, I still have quite a few dreams to fulfill. As an actor, if you stop dreaming the creativity in you goes for a toss. I have never stopped myself from constantly trying to achieve more and take a step further,” says the Begusarai and Desh Book actor.

Dave adds that the audience wants to see actors evolving or else they tend to forget about them.

“If you don’t try to timely reinvent yourself then you are bound to be left out. I have done a series of positive role -- be it a cop or a rustic village guy. Scoop for that matter had me playing a grey character though throughout the series no one was able to figure it out. Then my family always wants to see me playing Mr Goody Two Shoes (laughs). I was asked to constantly play characters that have all the goodness of the world in them. Coming from a simple village background they believe if one is playing a bad character on TV, he will eventually become one.”

The Crimes Aaj Kal actor, feels it was important for him to break the positive image and also look beyond black and white. “After my last work, I got some spur to explore the grey zone more. It was then daily show Doosri Maa happened where I am playing one such role for the first time on small screen. Characters like these does give you wings to perform beyond your capacity. Also, as I have my own small production team, this made me learn so much about filmmaking. For now, there is lot of work on cards as we are also busy with few projects including a short film,” concludes Dave.

