Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoyed Christmas dinner with their families. See pics

Actors Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh were spotted wearing red outfits for their Christmas dinner on Saturday. The couple chose to go out with their families to celebrate the festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika and Ranveer were firstly spotted arriving for Christmas celebrations in Bandra. Deepika was clicked along with her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani also reached the same location. Later, Ranveer also joined the family dinner.

Deepika Padukone with her parents. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh arrives for Christmas dinner with Deepika Padukone and their family. (Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani arrived for dinner. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the dinner, the couple stepped out of the venue with each other. In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen talking to each other while sitting inside the car. Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala can also be seen in the car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika and Ranveer starrer 83 was released on December 24. The film revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem among others. Ranveer plays the character of cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the film.

Read More: Deepika Padukone says she's 'always trying to put a leash’ on Ranveer Singh's flamboyant side, but knows 'it's fine'

Deepika is gearing up for her next film titled Gehraiyaan. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The Shakun Batra directorial will release on January 25 on Amazon Prime. She also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has recently wrapped up shooting for Dharma Productions Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Delhi schedule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from this, Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time for Cirkus alongside Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Ranveer also has Divyang Thakkar directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. The film will be a debut of actor Shalini Pandey and will also star actors Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON