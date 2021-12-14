Deepika Padukone says she's 'always trying to put a leash’ on Ranveer Singh's flamboyant side, but knows 'it's fine'

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The duo has a huge fanbase which addresses them as ‘DeepVeer’. In a recent interview, Deepika revealed the secret behind their successful marriage and how she deals with Ranveer's flamboyant side.

Deepika revealed what keeps her relationship going. “One of the best things that we have is that we communicate a lot. That is extremely important for us. We might agree and we might disagree but I think when you communicate, it kind of makes marriage much easier. I think we were on pretty much the same page as far as this was concerned. Of course, at times there are battles where he would win and I have to say ‘Ok fine, take this one’,” she told Film Companion.

She added: “And there are times when I say something and I am very firm about my belief and he says 'okay I disagree with you but I think ok' We have those moments too.”

When asked about Ranveer's flamboyant side, she said: "I'm always trying to put a leash on him. He understands and I also have wrapped my head around. That just gives him a lot of joy and That's just who he is. I don't think I can and should change that inherent part of him. So he's having fun. It's fine."

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The couple flew to Uttarakhand to spend time together in the mountains on the occasion. The couple shared several pictures of how they spent their mini-vacation.

Deepika also talked about how the couple decided to put pictures from their vacation on social media. She said: "This holiday for example we wanted to share some part of our lives and my fans kept on messaging me to post pictures. We spoke about it and we said they would be disappointed if we didn't put anything out. So this one was for all of you. Luckily we agreed on what pictures to put and how many pictures to put."

Deepika and Ranveer dated for six years before tying the knot in 2018 in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple will be seen together in the upcoming film 83.