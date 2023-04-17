Deepti Naval shares poster of new film with Banita Sandhu, Mother Teresa And Me

Actor Deepti Naval has shared the first poster for her upcoming film, Mother Teresa and Me. The film also features Banita Sandhu, Jacqueline Fitschi-Cornaz, Vikram Kochhar, Bryan Lawrence and Heer Kaur. The film is written and directed by Kamal Musale. Swiss-Indian Kamal is best known for films such as Curry Western and Millions Can Walk. Jacqueline plays the titular role of Mother Teresa in the film. (Also read: Banita Sandhu admits industry doesn't know how ‘to place’ her)

Jacqueline Fitschi-Cornaz plays the lead role in Mother Teresa and Me that also features Banita Sandhu and Deepti Naval.

Sharing the poster, Deepti wrote on her Instagram page, "Mother Teresa and Me - coming shortly. This drama traces Mother Teresa's beginnings in the slums of Calcutta in 1950 and her loss of faith, alongside the story of Kavita, a young English woman of Indian origin abandoned by her partner when he learns she is pregnant. A film about compassion without a political or religious agenda."

The film aims to narrate the story of Mother Teresa during her early years in India. Banita essays the role of British girl of Indian origin named Kavita who travels to India. The film will be released in English and Hindi and will be seen in cinemas only.

Banita said in a press statement, "We are very similar in many ways. She is a young girl still figuring out her life and identity. Trying to process and work through her relationships and her relationship with herself. However, our reactions to these things are very different, which is what drew me to her. She can get quite agitated, which I found difficult to relate to at first. We put in a lot of effort in rehearsals."

Kevin Mains, Lina Baishya, Shobu Kapoor, Mahi Ali Khan, Faith Knight and Jack Gordon will also be seen in the film which will be released theatrically on May 5. The feature film is produced under the banner of Curry Western Movies (Pvt Ltd), Les Films du Lotus (Sàrl) and Kavita Teresa Film (Ltd). The producers have also claimed in a press statement that the film was financed with donations, and all profits will go to poor children for their healthcare and education.

