Delnaaz Irani clarifies she was never out of work, says her words were misconstrued

Soon after actor Delnaaz Irani spoke about not getting her due in the film industry, in a recent interview, many assumed that she was referring to financial issues and not getting enough work in the industry. However, the actor clarifies that she was never talking about the financial aspect of it.

“I did not give that interview because I am out of work. But, I read so many comments where people said all kinds of negative things like, ‘What’s the problem with social media stars making money, everyone has the right to make money’. Then, there were comments from my fans, who suggested I make my Youtube channel to make money,” she says, adding, “But I want to say that it was never about money. I’ve been doing a lot of work on TV, theatres, short films and I’ve been very stable as far as the finances are concerned.”

Irani, who also shared a long post on Instagram to clear her stance, adds, “What I was trying to say was that as an artiste, when you’ve worked for 30 years in the film business, and you still have not got that one piece of work that gives you creative satisfaction, you feel disappointed and hurt. I was talking about not getting my dues in the film industry specifically.”

The actor, best known for her role as Sweetu in Kal Ho Na Ho and has done several supporting characters in the films, mainly of the heroine’s best friend, is not complaining about anything in her journey so far.

“In fact, I’m constantly saying that I’m immensely grateful because for the longest time I enjoyed doing those characters. I probably played them so well that we have a Sweetu squad (laughs). But it’s just my dream and aspiration to do something, which is out of the box and something that I haven’t explored yet. And I feel I should get that opportunity.”

While many actors also complain about getting stereotyped after they do certain kind of roles, Irani clarifies, “I have no qualms about doing comedy even today, but I want to do meaty roles. I just feel, as an actor, who has got immense potential, they (filmmakers) have not tapped my capabilities.”

The actor admits that it took her years to finally talk about what she felt and she is happy that she did. “When I address this topic, I feel I’m talking on behalf of all those actors, who have not got their dues in the industry. I know of so many of them, who deserve a lot but probably have not got the right opportunities. Probably they must be feeling the same that I am feeling. In fact, after I gave the interview and talked about the problem, several of them called me and told me that they feel as if I am sharing their story,” she concludes.