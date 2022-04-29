Dhaakad trailer: Kangana Ranaut goes atomic in her first spy action thriller

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious new action thriller Dhaakad was unveiled on Friday afternoon. The film marks Kangana’s foray into the spy thriller genre. In the film, Kangana plays a spy named Agent Agni, who is a master of disguise and adept at combat. Also read: Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut reacts to being called ‘better than Charlize Theron’ by Jaby Koey

The trailer opens to Agent Agni on a mission. What follows in a slick action scene shot in the night. Kangana slings guns, throws some punched and brings down the baddies. She is then handed a new assignment and a new villain to bring down--a mining mafia played by Arjun Rampal. With wigs, makeup and her deadly fighting skills, Agni chops down men and even a few blonde hench-women.

Soon, fight scenes take over the trailer, with some more neon-soaked cinematography. Divya Dutta plays a brothel owner, which Agni tries to infiltrate. There are mentions of a brutal past that Agni has still not left behind and how fire for vengeance still burns in her.

Reports have stated that Kangana will be sporting seven different looks in the film and will be seen performing all her stunts and action sequences too. In a social media post last year, Kangana had claimed that there is a single action sequence in the film, which cost the production ₹25 crore.

In the past, Kangana has spoken about how she has intended the film to be of international standards in terms of storytelling and action. The teaser had received praise from India and abroad. YouTuber Jaby Koey even called her ‘better than Charlize Theron’, while comparing Dhaakad to Charlize-starrer Atomic Blonde.

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee.

