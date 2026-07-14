Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's comedy witnesses a dip after strong opening weekend

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 4: The fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, hit theatres on July 10 to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. After enjoying a strong opening weekend at the box office, the comedy witnessed the expected slowdown on Monday in collections.

Box office update

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 4: The film is directed by Indra Kumar.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned an estimated ₹8.35 crore net on its fourth day across 10,598 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to ₹73.35 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹87.85 crore.

Dhamaal 4 opened to ₹14 crore net at the box office. It witnessed significant growth over the weekend, collecting ₹22.50 crore on day two and ₹28.50 crore on day three, taking its opening weekend total to ₹65 crore net. However, the film's box office collections saw a decline on its fourth day.

In terms of footfall, the comedy recorded steady growth over its first three days, with occupancy rising from 24% on Friday to 35% on Saturday and 44% on Sunday, indicating positive word-of-mouth and a strong weekend turnout. However, the momentum slowed on Monday, with occupancy dropping to 19%.

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{{^usCountry}} Overseas, the film collected ₹1.50 crore on day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹14.50 crore so far. It pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹102.35 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Overseas, the film collected ₹1.50 crore on day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹14.50 crore so far. It pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹102.35 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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If we talk about the latest releases, Dhamaal 4 has beaten the weekend opening of Welcome To The Jungle at the box office. The film collected ₹24.75 crore net on day 3 from 10,867 shows, taking its three-day India total to ₹63.75 crore. Dhamaal 4 has also set a new benchmark in its franchise. Total Dhamaal, which released in 2019, had earned ₹25.5 crore on its first Sunday and wrapped up its opening weekend with ₹62.4 crore net in India.

More about Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. It is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Total Dhamaal (2019). The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.

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An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: "Overall, for a film called Dhamaal, there's little fun to be had. It recycles its story, music and even its brand of comedy, hoping nostalgia will do the heavy lifting. It doesn't. The only thing buried under 'M ke neeche' is whatever made the first Dhamaal work."

The story revolves around a treasure hunt. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While some viewers have called it a laugh riot, others have criticised its weak writing and the overuse of AI-generated shots.