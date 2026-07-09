Dhamaal 4 box office prediction: Ajay Devgn comedy set for 16 crore start, higher than Tanhaji but lower than Dhamaal 3

The trend of iconic comedy franchises returning with new instalments in 2026 continues this weekend with Dhamaal 4. Just a couple of weeks after Akshay Kumar brought the Welcome series back with Welcome to the Jungle, Ajay Devgn is returning with Dhamaal 4. And the film is tracking nicely for a solid start at the box office, if not a groundbreaking one.

Dhamaal 4 advance bookings

Dhamaal 4 box office prediction: Ajay Devgn returns with the beloved comedy franchise.

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The advance bookings for Dhamaal 4 began a couple of days before its release. By 9 AM on Thursday, a full day before its release, the film had sold over 60K tickets in pre-sales for its first day alone, grossing over ₹1.65 crore. With block seats added, this figure goes over ₹5 crore. Given that Dhamaal 4 is a comedy, a genre that does not do very well with advance bookings, this is a promising start. The film should add to this figure by the end of Thursday, and hope for a solid start on Friday morning. The signs do look positive since Dhamaal 4 is selling over 1K tickets per hour on the ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Dhamaal 4 box office prediction

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{{^usCountry}} Dhamaal 4 benefits from being a franchise film, particularly one that has tasted success all three times before. That gives it the edge. On top of that, it is not competing with any big film in holdover. Last week’s big release, Alpha, has slowed considerably, earning less than ₹3 crore per day in India by its sixth day. That means that Dhamaal 4 will have a clear window to itself. According to trade insiders, the film may be looking at a ₹15-16 crore net start in India on its opening day. A more conservative estimate gives the film a ₹13 crore opening. Either way, the film will be among the top 10 openers in Ajay Devgn’s career, but just how high it climbs depends on the exact number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhamaal 4 benefits from being a franchise film, particularly one that has tasted success all three times before. That gives it the edge. On top of that, it is not competing with any big film in holdover. Last week’s big release, Alpha, has slowed considerably, earning less than ₹3 crore per day in India by its sixth day. That means that Dhamaal 4 will have a clear window to itself. According to trade insiders, the film may be looking at a ₹15-16 crore net start in India on its opening day. A more conservative estimate gives the film a ₹13 crore opening. Either way, the film will be among the top 10 openers in Ajay Devgn’s career, but just how high it climbs depends on the exact number. {{/usCountry}}

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If the more optimistic estimates hold true, Dhamaal 4 will beat the openings of some of Ajay’s biggest hits, including Tanhaji ( ₹15.10 crore) and Drishyam 2 ( ₹15.50 crore). However, quite surprisingly, it may fail to surpass Total Dhamaal, the previous film in the Dhamaal franchise, which opened at ₹16.50 crore in 2019.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 boasts a large ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar. It releases in theatres on 10 July.