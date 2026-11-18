After playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 18 seasons, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has brought the curtains down on his playing career. His IPL retirement also marked the cricketer's final tryst with professional cricket in a career that lasted over two decades. The announcement was followed by emotional reactions from Chennai Super Kings fans and celebrities. Actors Juhi Chawla, Varun Dhawan and Dhanush also took to social media to share heartfelt messages for the cricket legend.

Juhi Chawla recalls how Dhoni turned Kolkata's Eden Gardens yellow

Dhanush and Juhi Chawla shared emotional messages after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from his IPL playing career.

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and actor Juhi Chawla took to social media to share a nostalgic message for Dhoni. She recalled a match between KKR and CSK at Kolkata's Eden Gardens and how, despite KKR playing on their home ground, the stadium turned yellow as spectators turned up wearing CSK jerseys to support Dhoni. Thousands of fans also chanted his name.

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Recalling the match, she wrote, "Mahi, I'll always remember KKR-CSK nights at Eden Gardens. It is usually purple. But when Chennai plays, the stadium turns yellow, because of you. And when you walk out, 60,000 people chant “Dhoni, Dhoni”. That's the impact you have! Wishing you the very best for your next chapter!! #MSDhoni #IPL2027."

Deep Dive What will MS Dhoni do after retiring as an IPL player? Dhoni will remain with Chennai Super Kings as team mentor from the 2027 season. In the role, he will help guide the team’s players. Why did Dhanush say the game will not be the same without MS Dhoni? Dhanush said Dhoni had become part of people’s lives through his cricket and the memories he created. He also hoped Dhoni would continue inspiring young players with his advice and knowledge. How did Juhi Chawla react to MS Dhoni’s IPL retirement? Juhi recalled how Eden Gardens turned yellow with CSK supporters during matches against KKR, and how fans chanted Dhoni’s name. She wished him well for his next chapter.

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'The game will never be quite the same without you'

{{^usCountry}} Dhanush shared an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the game would not be the same without MS Dhoni. He wrote, "Some players entertain us. Some become a part of our lives. MS Dhoni has been both. Thank you for all the memories. The game will never be quite the same without you, but I'll wait to see you on the sidelines. Thousands of youngsters have benefited from your advice and knowledge, hope it continues to inspire and fire up the upcoming generation. Farewell champion." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanush shared an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the game would not be the same without MS Dhoni. He wrote, "Some players entertain us. Some become a part of our lives. MS Dhoni has been both. Thank you for all the memories. The game will never be quite the same without you, but I'll wait to see you on the sidelines. Thousands of youngsters have benefited from your advice and knowledge, hope it continues to inspire and fire up the upcoming generation. Farewell champion." {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Karthi also penned a heartfelt note for the former CSK captain. Calling himself fortunate to have witnessed Dhoni's journey, he wrote, "Fortunate to belong to a generation that witnessed a young man grow into a legend right before our eyes! #Dhoni Saab, Number 7 will forever be more than just a number. For Chennai, it stands for countless emotions, unforgettable victories and those magical moments that made millions of us believe that it’s never over until it’s over. You’ve inspired an entire generation, not just through your game, but through your humility, grace and the way you’ve carried yourself both on and off the field. Wherever the journey takes you, you’ll always be our Thala! Lots of love and best wishes."

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Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan reshared Dhoni's emotional social media post following the retirement announcement. Sharing it on his Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Captain India." Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the announcement, writing, "End of an era."

About MS Dhoni's IPL retirement

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CSK announced on November 17 that the former India captain has ended his IPL playing career but will take up the role of Team Mentor from the 2027 season. Dhoni joined Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. He led CSK to five IPL titles, making it one of the most successful franchises in the league. He also guided the team to two Champions League T20 titles.