Nawabi welcome as CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in Lucknow! Will Lucknow Super Giants continue to rejoice?

With three consecutive wins, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will aim to defeat Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their fourth home match today. This marks the third encounter between the five-time IPL champions and LSG at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. MS Dhoni and CSK players getting a warm welcome in Lucknow

CSK received a warm welcome upon arrival at the Lucknow airport, where fans eagerly waited for a glimpse of Dhoni and team. CSK members were greeted with a rousing reception at their hotel, with school students waving flags. Players walked through the shower of rose petals, accompanied by live music. The CSK mascot kept everyone entertained.

Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur celebrating a wicket during the match against Gujarat Titans in Saturday on Lucknow(Photos: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Adding a touch of Lakhnavi flair, students from the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya performed Kathak for the players, dressed in the team’s signature colour, yellow. They danced to the CSK anthem. “They were welcomed in Nawabi style, with a shower of rose petals, mogra flower bracelets, live sitar and tabla recitals, and a Kathak performance on their anthem at the hotel lobby. Additionally, they enjoyed live refreshments and CSK-embossed coconuts,” says Bhagwati Pant, General Manager, The Centrum.

Kathak performace at The Centrum to welcome CSK team

Chef Chandra Gopal prepared a special menu for the team, featuring apple, beetroot, carrot, and ginger juice, avocado toast, salads, flavoured yogurt, chia and berry smoothies, and more.

“Awadhi specialties such as Nalli Nihari with Sheermal, along with Asian and continental cuisine were also served. To enhance the traditional ambiance, we also arranged a flute performance and other activities,” he said.

IPL lovers at stadium in Lucknow(Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Following their victory over the Gujarat Titans on Friday, the LSG team and fans are in high spirits. “Last time, the stadium was a sea of yellow, and MSD stole the show with some solid powerhitting though they lost the match. I’m going to watch Dhoni, but my support, as always, is for my home team,” says Vishal Singh, a former cricketer.