Dhanush says no one other than Sai Pallavi could have played Sita in Ramayana, calls her a great performer

Dhanush has praised his OM co-star Sai Pallavi for her devotion and her craft as an actor. The actor was speaking at a pre-release event of the film, where he shared how he does not understand the chatter around the casting of Sai as Sita in Ramayana. Dhanush said that even if there was a search in whole of India for the role of Sita, no one could have done justice to the part other than Sai Pallavi.

What Dhanush said

Sai Pallavi at the premiere of Ramayana at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

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Dhanush spoke about Sai on stage and shared how they first worked together in Maari 2, when she was extremely shy off camera and a person with few words. After nine years when the two of them worked again in OM, Dhanush shared that he was surprised at the complete transformation of Sai. “She stood there as if she totally mastered the art of cinema. In her poise, in her expressions, there was so much confidence. It was truly astonishing. Playing this role was not easy at all but she bravely took the chance and did it so well,” he said.

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In OM, Sai plays a CBI officer Nithya Reddy tasked with investigating the illegal red sandalwood trade. The first glimpse offered a look at her character's past and the personal loss that drives her investigation, bringing her into the orbit of characters played by Dhanush and Mammootty.

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Ramayana featurs actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey.

{{^usCountry}} Dhanush then went ahead and congratulated Sai on the release of Ramayana, where she plays the character of Sita. He added, “There is so much noise around her portrayal of Sita. I don't understand it. Even during shot breaks, she would be praying constantly. She is someone with such profound devotion to God, someone with such a pure heart. She looks so beautiful and she is a great performer.” All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanush then went ahead and congratulated Sai on the release of Ramayana, where she plays the character of Sita. He added, “There is so much noise around her portrayal of Sita. I don't understand it. Even during shot breaks, she would be praying constantly. She is someone with such profound devotion to God, someone with such a pure heart. She looks so beautiful and she is a great performer.” All about Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.