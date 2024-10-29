Dharma Productions Dhanteras pooja: Sidharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Maheep Kapoor bring ethnic cheer. See pics

Glitz and glamour

As Dhanteras pooja brought Bollywood's stars together at Dharma Productions, their stylish ethnic outfits stole the spotlight.

Sidharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Lakshya, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey were among those spotted at the celebrations. Sidharth made a statement in a stunning pink kurta with intricate embroidery, while Lakshya opted for a kurta with beautiful floral work.

Maheep and Bhavana also opted for suits in pastel hues and looked elegant as they posed together. Ibrahim Ali Khan also looked dashing in his ethnic wear. Ibrahim also looked smart in a kurta pyjama in shades of green, paired with a jacket.

Actor Kim Sharma was also spotted arriving for the pooja. She was seen in a bright pink saree.

Financial woes

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s production house has been in the news lately for the financial issues. Earlier this month, Karan sold 50% stake of Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla for ₹1000 crore. The deal has put a spotlight on what’s going wrong inside the big production house.

The production house gave hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and Simmba. However, the pandemic hit the production house badly.

Dharma had a 83% drop in revenue and a 75% dip in profits as did many other production houses. An insider who does not wish to be named says, "A lot went wrong for Dharma in 2023-24. Selfiee and Yodha were massive disappointments at the box office. Koffee With Karan also failed to generate the kind of interest it did in its heyday. And as a result, cash flow was very diminished."