When Dharmendra said working in Hollywood 'never looked worth it to me': You're best in your homeland

Actor Dharmendra had once spoken about working in Hollywood and compared how it was better in India. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, Dharmendra had said that working in "the West", "never looked worth it" to him. He also spoke about the love he received in India. As the actor clocks his 88th birthday, we take you back to his interview with us. (Also Read | Proud father Dharmendra heaps praise on Bobby Deol as Animal performs well at box office)

What Dharmendra said about working in Hollywood, India

Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.(Ashish Vaishnav)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharmendra had said, “Everybody tries to make it big in the West but it has never looked worth it to me. You are the best in your home and your homeland with your people. When you are in India, you are the most loved person."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He had also said, "There is hardly a chance that you can get the same love from people anywhere else. If you get a chance and you get popular, then you get lost in that fame. Your career is not successful anywhere as it is when you live in your own country with your own people.”

Dharmendra's career

Dharmendra gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Kaajal, Phool Aur Patthar, and Aaye Din Bahar Ke among others. He received praises for films including Sharafat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Samadhi, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Ram Balram, Kaatilon Ke Kaatil and Chupke Chupke.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the late 1990s, he has featured in films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Life in a Metro, Apne, Johnny Gaddaar, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. He was recently seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir.

Dharmendra's upcoming films

Fans will see him in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film. He will also be seen in a war drama titled Ikkis. Dharmendra will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.

Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.