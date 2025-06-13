Dharmendra, first wife Prakash Kaur celebrate 71st wedding anniversary; Bobby Deol shares pic

Actor Bobby Deol took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a heartwarming post featuring his parents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. The two celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary together. To mark the special occasion, both were seen with garlands around their necks. (Also read: Bobby Deol opens up about distance with Dharmendra while growing up: 'You get confused between respect and being scared') Dharmendra sat with Prakash Kaur in the pic that was shared by Bobby Deol.

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's anniversary

In the picture, Prakash was seen sitting beside Dharmendra, and the two of them looked directly at the camera and smiled. In the caption, Bobby wrote, “Happy anniversary, Maa and Papa (red heart emoticons).”

Check out the picture:

Fan reactions

Reacting to the adorable picture, several fans and well-wishers added to the comments. Actor Arjun Rampal commented, “God bless (red heart emoticons).” “Most adorable pic. Wishing uncle-aunty a very happy anniversary,” said a close friend. Another said, “Happy Anniversary to the most lovely couple.”

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, before his Bollywood debut. He was only 19 years old at the time. He has four children with Prakash Kaur, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. He met Hema Malini for the first time in 1970, while working on their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. The two finally married and welcomed daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol in 1981 and 1985, respectively.

Bobby had a career resurgence after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also had Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He was also seen in Kanguva along with Suriya. Fans will see him next in the role of a villain in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy film Alpha. The YRF Spy Universe film will be directed by Shiv Rawail.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a romantic comedy which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.