Dharmendra has the perfect reply for troll who wonders if the actor is mad

Dharmendra was his humble self as he responded to a Twitter user who wondered if the actor had gone crazy. The Bollywood star took the conversation to a philosophical level as he told the user that it is the craziness that has the potential to bring revolution in life.

Dharmendra had shared a picture of the proposed granite statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate, and wrote on the late freedom fighter's birth anniversary, "I salute you Neeta ji ….Zindgi hai qom ki ….tu Qom par lutaye ja (This life belongs to the community and must be sacrificed for the sake of the community)“ He also replied to his own tweet, "Dharam, your belief, your faith in yourself has changed your life. Be yourself."

A Twitter user wrote, "Aap pagal to nahi ho gye na? (Have you gone crazy)?" When another user, Anshuman, asked the troll to respect Dharmendra, the actor was quick to respond to the user.

Dharmendra wrote, "Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai (No problem, it is craziness that brings revolution in life)." The troll even replied to this with, “Thik hai (alright).”

Dharmendra often replies to his fans and many others who tweet to him. Earlier this month, he had responded to a fan who had commented on his habit of going to bed late at night. The fan had written to Dharmendra, "Itni raat ko jaagna sehat ke liye theek nahi hai sir (It is not good for health to stay up so late)." He was responding to a late night post that Dharmendra had shared.

Dharmendra had responded to the fan with, "Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. (Sleep has its own ways and we need to bear with those. I will go to sleep now)."

Dharmendra's upcoming projects include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the film.

