Dharmendra on turning 86: I feel I was born to love and get loved

Actor Dharmendra, who turns 86 today, likes to spend his birthday with his family. “I have just returned after finishing my shoot in Delhi. I don’t have any birthday plans as such, aur na hi kabhi birthday plan banaya hai meine. I stopped celebrating my birthday after my mother’s (Satwant Kaur) death,” Dharmendra tells us.

He continues, “Because my mother was the only one who used to celebrate my birthday with so much love and compassion. Ab janam dene wali hi nahi toh kya janamdin”.

Opening up about the plan this year, the veteran star shares, “Sometimes, people come to meet me, and I do meet them. But I have stopped that also because of the pandemic. So, family ke saath ghar par hi hunga mein at my farm.”

He might not be big on celebrating his birthday, but he does get happy when he gets to know how his fans celebrated his birthday. “Andar se khushi hoti hai,” he expresses.

Ever since he entered showbiz in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, the actor’s journey from Punjab to Mumbai has been an iconic one. Dharmendra has entertained audiences with films of all genres — from the intense Bandini (1963) to entertainers like Sholay (1975) and Chupke Chupke (1975).

“I know that I have turned 86, but I don’t sit and think about my age. I just work with honesty, aur khush hota hun jab log abhi bhi pyaar karte hain.. For them, I am still the same Dharmendra. I feel I was born to love and get loved. I get inner happiness when I witness all the love that I get even now,” says the actor, who shot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi recently.

The veteran has been working continuously and he refuses to stop. “I love the camera and the camera loves me. Han beech mein thoda gap ho jata hai, but pir kahin na kahin mil jaate hain. In fact, imagine I am playing a romantic role in my next film at 86,” adds Dharmendra, who has shunned out the idea of retirement from his life.

“I have no plans to retire.. Aage bhagwan ki marzi woh kab tak allow karte hain mujhe kaam karne ke liye,” he shares.

When it comes to staying fit, the actor shares that he makes extra effort to stay active by doing yoga and swimming. “I try to keep myself fit and fine, let’s see how long I can do it, but I will continue with determination,” he concludes.