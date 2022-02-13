Dharmendra says he felt Lata Mangeshkar ‘wanted to run away from loneliness’ in final years

Veteran actor Dharmendra has said he used to have occasional conversations with late legenday singer Lata Mangeshkar in her last years. Lata died earlier this month after almost a month in hospital post her Covid-19 and pneumonia diagnosis.

Lata had sung several songs featuring Dharmendra, including Saathiya Nahi Jaana Ke Jee Na Lage, Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye, Gir Gaya Jhumka Girne Do, Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Angan Hoga and the evergreen number, Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha for the 1962 film, Anpadh.

Dharmendra shared several memories of his time with Lata Mangeshkar during a recent chat with Aaj Tak. He said, as quoted by India Today, "When I got to know that she would sing for me in Anpadh - Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha - I was ecstatic. I thought who should I tell. I wrote letters to everyone one that Lata Didi would sing for me. I went to Mehboob studio to see her sing. Years later, she said that when Dharmendra ji came to meet me he was wearing a beige shirt. We would talk a lot, especially in the last few years. it felt that she wanted to run away from loneliness."

He also revealed that he got ready thrice to attend her funeral at Shivaji Park, Mumbai but couldn't gather the courage to go.

On the day of Lata's death, Dharmendra remembered him by sharing a sweet picture of them together. He wrote, "The whole world is sad, Can't believe you have left us!!! We will miss you Lata ji, pray for your soul to be in peace."

Lata died of multiple organ failure on February 6. Her last rites were performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park Mumbai. All from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor attended her funeral. Two-day national mourning was observed in her memory.

