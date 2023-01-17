Dharmendra shares unseen pic from old talent contest that led him to acting, given by grandson of the photographer

Dharmendra shared an unseen pic of himself submitted for a talent contest before he became an actor. The veteran actor revealed that the black-and-white photograph was given to him by Anwar, the grandson of the original photographer, Jaan Mohammed, who had clicked his photos for the 1958 talent contest. He ended up winning the contest, but the film he was supposed to debut in never got made. Instead, he made his acting debut with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. (Also read: Dharmendra smiles big as he celebrates Lohri with son Bobby Deol and grandsons Karan, Rajveer, Aryaman)

Sharing the old black-and-white photograph on Twitter, he wrote, "A photo, which was still with Anwar ….grandson of Jaan Mohammed who clicked my photos for Filmfare talent contest…. …..Today Anwar came to meet me and showed this left out photo….. i grabbed it to show this to you all. Hope you like it." The actor's fans, both young and old, commented on the photo, sending love and wishes. One fan wrote, "Dear uncle, Your photos don't need words because they are beyond one's admirable words.. (face with hearts, thumbs up and bouquet emojis)." Another added, "Handsome coolest actor stylish pic (red rose and folded hands emoji)."

Recalling his big break in films, Dharmendra had earlier told The Hindu how he had tried to join the film industry after he arrived in Mumbai from Punjab. The actor recalled, "I was fortunate enough to be spotted by no less a director than Bimal Roy in a Filmfare Talent Contest at Mehboob Studios in 1958. I was thrilled. I still remember, Dev Anand who was a top star then, personally invited me to his makeup room, shared his lunch with me and inspired me saying he saw a lot of potential in me."

The veteran actor was last seen in the Punjabi film Jora: The Second Chapter in 2020. He also had a special appearance in Shimla Mirchi which featured wife Hema Malini. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in April 2023, alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra also reunites with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for Apne 2. Grandson Karan Deol will also be part of the project.

