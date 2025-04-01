Dharmendra undergoes eye graft, interacts with paparazzi with bandaged eye; calls himself strong: ‘Abhi bahut damm hai’

Veteran actor Dharmendra was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday with a bandaged eye. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video of the actor after he underwent a medical procedure. (Also Read | Dharmendra celebrates 89th birthday with Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, kisses their hands) Dharmendra interacted with the paparazzi after his medical procedure.

Dharmendra undergoes medical procedure for eye

In the clip, Dharmendra spoke with the paparazzi about how strong he is while talking about his eyes. He said, “Abhi bhi bohut damm hai, bohut jaan rakhta hoon…Mere aankh mein graft hua hai. Toh aata hun, hann (I'm still very strong…I underwent an eye graft. I'll leave now, ok)?”

Dharmendra calls himself 'very strong'

In the clip, after talking about his eye problem, he said, “Love you audience, love you my friends, my fans. I'm strong.” The veteran actor had a plaster across his right eye.

Fans send him wishes

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, “What happened to you, Dharamji? Please take care.” A comment read, “God bless you. Please take of yourself.” “fishing you a speedy recovery,” read a comment.

Eye graft is also known as corneal transplantation or keratoplasty. It is a surgical procedure that replaces a damaged or diseased cornea with healthy donor tissue to improve vision or relieve pain.

About Dharmendra, his films

Dharmendra clocked his 89th birthday in December last year. He celebrated the special occasion with his sons--Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His fans and the paparazzi were also present as the veteran actor cut a huge cake. The actor will celebrate his 90th birthday in December this year.

Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. It released in theatres on July 28, 2023. The film received much love from the audience, becoming a major hit.

In the coming months, Dharmendra will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The film is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The soldier was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.