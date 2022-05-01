Dharmendra was hospitalised for routine check-up, has returned home 'completely fine'

Dharmendra was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a routine check-up. The veteran actor has now returned to his home and is doing fine. Also Read| Dharmendra looks dapper as he holds his ‘cub’ Esha Deol in her childhood pic, fan says 'what a looker'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports emerged on Sunday that Dharmendra was hospitalised earlier this week. A source close to the family has now confirmed the hospitalisation to PTI, while noting that the actor has now returned home. The insider said, "He was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up and he is completely fine. He is at home now."

Dharmendra had made his debut in Bollywood with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960, and went on to star in hits like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Satyakam and Seeta Aur Geeta. He shares two sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, with his first wife Prakash Kaur. He has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, with his wife and actor Hema Malini. Dharmendra also shares two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with Prakash but they are not in the film industry like their siblings, and Ahana has also quit acting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled for a release in February 2023. The film will mark the first time Dharmendra will appear on the screen with Jaya in 48 years. Their last film together was the 1975 release Sholay.

Dharmendra will also be seen in the sequel of his 2007 film Apne, which will reunite him with his sons Sunny and Bobby. Sunny's son Karan Deol will also be a part of the sequel. The family drama is expected to release later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.