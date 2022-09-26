Dhiraj Mishra: We no longer depend on theatre revenues

Writer-director Dhiraj Mishra has penned several biopics on our great freedom fighters. His films may not have earned much or made a big name, but they reached a wide range of audience.

The filmmaker from Prayagraj says, “The industry is going through a churning phase. Forget about small films, audiences are barely watching films with big star cast. Besides, there is also a big lobby. Thus, the fate of small films in theatre is bleak. But yes TV, OTT and other such rights save us. Also, subsidy by UP Film Bandhu helps us in a big way. So, films made with tight budget sail us through.”

Mishra explains, “My film Chapekar Brothers has been shown on Doordarshan 16 times so far. My films (Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan and Main Khudiram Bose Hun) are shown on special days like birth and death anniversaries and national festivals. Even YouTube and OTT releases get us revenue and the biggest thing is that it reaches the audience for whom we make films. So, with this new model, we are no longer dependent on theatre revenues. We may not earn a fortune but it gives confidence to producers.”

He turned director with two films releasing on the same date earlier this year. “I have directed Aalingan and Hero of Nation Chandrashekar Azad which were released in March. “My next movie as a director is Lafzon Main Pyar that will be shot in Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Two of his upcoming projects have been scheduled in UP. “I have written a film on Sarojini Naidu and its second schedule will be shot in Lucknow and Varanasi in November. In December, I will be directing the film Kuch Tum Chalo, Kuch Hum Chalen in my hometown. I wrote the film during lockdown on how this Hindu-Muslim divide is getting deep in rural belt and it’s a story of hope and communal harmony.”

Mishra has shot both his directorial films and upcoming film High Tide as creative head at his native place Pratappur, 40 kms from Prayagraj.

Most of his films are biopics. “Yes, my grandfather was a freedom fighter and from my grandmother I used to hear a lot of tales about our freedom struggle. Former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri used to come to our ancestral home. Also, my education at Saraswati Sishu Mandir helped me. My first play on Indira Gandhi did very well and we did multiple shows. A book in Hindi and Urdu was published on that play and since then people started taking me seriously.”

After writing in TV shows, he started writing biopics. His last release as writer was Ghaalib inspired by slain separatist leader Afzal Guru’s son who scored 95% marks in J&K board exam. “I made a fictional story on it and we shot it in Prayagraj.” His film on Pt Deendayal Upadhyay is also scheduled for release later this year.

