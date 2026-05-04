Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2: Ranveer Singh film is now the 2nd-highest-grossing Indian film of all time
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.
Even as it has lost momentum at the box office seven weeks after its release, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge still continues to reach new heights and break records with its mammoth collections. On Sunday, it finally surpassed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2
Dhurandhar 2, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, completed its 46th day in theatres on Sunday, May 3. This past week, it saw its screen count drop below 500 for the first time since release as newer releases took more shows across India. That is why the film’s domestic collections have dropped to ₹1-1.5 crore per day. However, this has been enough to take the film’s India box office haul to ₹1138 crore net ( ₹1362 crore gross).
Overseas, the film has been nothing short of phenomenal. Despite not releasing in the Gulf, one of the biggest markets for Indian films, it has minted over $50 million internationally. As of Monday morning (May 4), Dhurandhar 2’s gross global earnings stand at ₹1789 crore. This takes its past Baahubali 2’s decade-old milestone figure of ₹1788 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 in list of highest-grossing Indian films
Dhurandhar 2 has lost its momentum at the box office now. With the release of Bhooth Bangla and later Hollywood releases, Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2, it has not been the audience’s first choice for weeks. In the coming weekend, it is likely to drop below ₹50 lakh a day as other new releases take over. Dhurandhar 2 will still reach ₹1800 crore worldwide, but is unlikely to go any further. This means it will stay the second-highest-grossing Indian film until a big release replaces it there. It poses no threat to the numero uno, Dangal, which has held the record with its ₹2070 crore gross for almost a decade now.{{/usCountry}}
Dhurandhar 2 has lost its momentum at the box office now. With the release of Bhooth Bangla and later Hollywood releases, Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2, it has not been the audience’s first choice for weeks. In the coming weekend, it is likely to drop below ₹50 lakh a day as other new releases take over. Dhurandhar 2 will still reach ₹1800 crore worldwide, but is unlikely to go any further. This means it will stay the second-highest-grossing Indian film until a big release replaces it there. It poses no threat to the numero uno, Dangal, which has held the record with its ₹2070 crore gross for almost a decade now.{{/usCountry}}
|Highest-grossing Indian films
|Rank
|Film
|Worldwide gross
|1
|Dangal
|₹2070 crore
|2
|Dhurandhar: The Revenge
|₹1789 crore
|3
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|₹1788 crore
|4
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|₹1742 crore
|5
|Dhurandhar
|₹1309 crore
The only films that may challenge this figure in the coming year are Nitesh Tiwari’s grand two-part Ramayana, which will be the biggest Indian film ever in terms of scale. Hot on its heels will be SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which will be the filmmaker’s first release since he broke out in the West with RRR four years ago.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The first film was an all-time blockbuster as well, earning over ₹1300 crore worldwide. Apart from Ranveer, the two films also star Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.
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