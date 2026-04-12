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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh film shows growth, crosses 1083 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 25: Even in its fourth week, the Aditya Dhar film has not slowed down. It released in theatres on March 19.

Apr 12, 2026 10:43 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh's action spy thriller refuses to slow down even in its fourth week in theatres. The Aditya Dhar film was released in theatres on March 19 and has shattered box office records since then. It scripted history by becoming the first Hindi film to surpass 1000 crore at the domestic box office. Let us take a look at how the film fared on its 4th Sunday. (Also read: 'These people are thieves': Tridev maker Rajiv Rai says Aditya Dhar stole Tirchi Topiwale for Dhurandhar, explains case)

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh stars in this spy thriller.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 collected 14.75 crore on Sunday, taking its total India net collections to 1,083.67 crore. The film collected 674.17 crore in its first week and 263.65 crore in its second. Its third week collections stood at 110.60 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 is yet to cross the haul of Pushpa 2: The Rise ( 1,234.10 crore). A few days ago, the film crossed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( which stands at 1,030.42 crore). So far, the film has also surpassed the lifetime India collections of RRR ( 782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( 646 crore), Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ( 859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal.

About Dhurandhar 2

A few days ago, Rajiv Rai's Trimurti Films sued the makers of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, claiming they have used his film Tridev's song Tirchi Topiwale without permission.

 
ranveer singh aditya dhar
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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