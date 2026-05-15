Dhurandhar 2 is now on OTT 'raw and uncut': Extra scenes absent in theatres show gore, beheadings, mayhem. See full list

Even as the Indian audience waits for Dhurandhar: The Revenge to arrive on streaming, the Aditya Dhar blockbuster has released on OTT internationally. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is now streaming overseas on Netflix, with a ‘raw and uncut’ version. Those who have watched the streaming version say it is far more visceral, raw, and gory than the theatrical cuts.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Raw and Uncut began streaming on Netflix internationally from May 14, eight weeks after the film’s theatrical release. In India, the film will release online on JioHotstar. While the actual release date has not been announced, during an ongoing IP rights case, the film’s makers told the Bombay High Court that it won’t be before mid-May. But the streaming version in India is expected to be the same as the theatrical cut, as approved by the CBFC. That is why many fans are excited about the international uncut version, which has many extended scenes, more graphic violence, and some sequences that were present in the film’s trailer but not in the final theatrical cut.

Extra scenes show more violence and football with a severed head

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{{^usCountry}} Viewers who have watched the extended cut of the film on Netflix outside India have taken to social media to share some of the extended and uncut sequences, detailing how they differ from the theatrical version. Graphic violence is not cut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Viewers who have watched the extended cut of the film on Netflix outside India have taken to social media to share some of the extended and uncut sequences, detailing how they differ from the theatrical version. Graphic violence is not cut {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Two sequences feature intense, extended graphic violence. The opening sequence of Jaskirat’s rampage has a sequence of him bashing a man with a hammer. The scene is not cut. Similarly, in the climax at Muridke, when Ranveer’s character crushes a man’s head with a cement block, it is not cut. In the Lyari Gang War episode, a sequence of Jaskirat aka Hamza hitting a man with a burning fireball is extended here, unlike the theatrical version. The curse words are not muted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two sequences feature intense, extended graphic violence. The opening sequence of Jaskirat’s rampage has a sequence of him bashing a man with a hammer. The scene is not cut. Similarly, in the climax at Muridke, when Ranveer’s character crushes a man’s head with a cement block, it is not cut. In the Lyari Gang War episode, a sequence of Jaskirat aka Hamza hitting a man with a burning fireball is extended here, unlike the theatrical version. The curse words are not muted {{/usCountry}}

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The theatrical version was criticised for selectively muting or censoring verbal abuses and cuss words. The uncut version has all cuss words intact, with no muting or censoring. The subtitles also correctly translate most abuses.

More beheadings

In the theatrical version, Arshad Pappu’s beheading by Uzair Baloch was one of the most graphic sequences. That remains intact in the film (more on it later), but a few others are added. During the Lyari Gang War episode, a shot shows Hamza beheading gangsters by cutting their heads with a shop’s shutter.

Playing football with a severed head

Uzair Baloch playing football with Arshad Pappu’s head after killing him is part of Pakistan’s urban folklore. This sequence was only hinted at but not shown in the film’s theatrical cut. In the OTT version, Uzair (Danish Pandor) is shown playing football with Arshad’s severed head. The sequence also has another shot of Uzair at the end of the scene, which was in the trailer.

Jaskirat’s reaction to Pinda’s death

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One of the pivotal moments in the film was the death of Pinda at the hands of Jaskirat at his own house. Viewers say Ranveer’s reaction in the scene is different, a calmer one from the one in theatres.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Karachi. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The first part, released last year, also featured Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist. The two films have collectively grossed over ₹3,100 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 is still running in theatres in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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