Rapper-singer Daiaphi Lamare, popularly known by her stage name Reble, was hit in the face by a drone during her performance at the PULSE 2026 Awards in Guwahati on Thursday. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, with fans expressing concern for the singer. Reble shot to national prominence with her rap contributions to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar film tracks.

Dhurandhar rapper Reble gets hit in the face by drone during live performance

Reble gets hit in face by drone. (HT_PRINT)

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The video shows Reble performing Run Down The City – Monica and jumping around on stage when a drone suddenly flies into her face and crashes. The impact appears to catch her off guard, leaving her visibly startled. She pauses her performance for a few moments before walking off the stage without addressing the audience.

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The clip has since gone viral, with fans expressing concern about her well-being and questioning the event management's handling of the situation. A fan wrote, "Why is the management taking very lightly when it comes to Reble? She gives you good vibes, the least they can do is treat her with care." Another commented, "Did that just hit her face?? Is she ok?" A third user raised concerns about the potential danger of the incident, writing, "Drone hits are lethal if those wings touch someone in the dangerous area like neck head."

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{{^usCountry}} As of Friday, Reble had not publicly addressed the incident or shared an update on whether she had sustained any injuries. She did, however, repost an Instagram story featuring her performance. Who is Reble? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of Friday, Reble had not publicly addressed the incident or shared an update on whether she had sustained any injuries. She did, however, repost an Instagram story featuring her performance. Who is Reble? {{/usCountry}}

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Reble's real name is Daiaphi Lamare. She hails from Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills and built her career through India's independent music circuit before making her mark in mainstream film music. She began rapping at the age of 11 and initially performed under the name Daya in 2018 before adopting the stage name Reble a year later.

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She later moved to Bengaluru to pursue civil engineering, while continuing to work on her music. Her debut EP, Entropy, was released in 2022. She found a wider audience through her work in Dhurandhar franchise, she also lent her voice to Thani Lokah Murakkari from the Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025).

About the Dhurandhar duology

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar films follow an undercover Indian operative who infiltrates Karachi's criminal underworld. The film, released in 2025, stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in 2026. Both films together minted ₹3000 crore at the box office.