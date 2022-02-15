Dia Mirza on her first wedding anniversary: Having Vaibhav as a co-traveler has expanded my world

Dia Mirza had an eventful 2021. She got married to entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 and also gave birth to her son Avyaan.

On her first wedding anniversary, the actor, producer, and climate champion raises a toast to her husband. “Marriage is about balance, harmony, and communication. Right from the first moment that I met Vaibhav, there was a deep connection and trust between us and everything that followed was simple, easy and effortless. I truly feel at home with him because he sees me as I am and has no desire to alter me. The same goes for me.”

Mirza shares that she and Rekhi are “partners in the true sense of the word”.

“Celebrating the ordinary and the special moments together is immensely fulfilling. Having Vaibhav as a co-traveler has expanded my world,,” she adds.

Recalling her beautiful wedding day, the 40-year-old says that it seems like just yesterday when she and Rekhi got married in the presence of all their loved ones.

“Time has flown by and this year has been one of the immense blessings and beautiful life lessons. The health complications Avyaan and I faced reminded me of how loved I am and how blessed to be surrounded by so many people who wish us well. I feel immensely lucky to not just have found love but also the friendship and trust of our daughter Samaira (Rekhi’s daughter from his previous marriage to Sunaina),” she adds.

Mirza, who was earlier married to Sahil Sangha, further adds, “There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of my dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered.”

Talking about their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, who was born prematurely, on May 14, she says he has been her biggest teacher.

“The resilience with which he triumphed over the challenges of premature birth and his joy in the smallest of things, have taught me so much. He is so mindful and unconditionally loving and nothing gives me more happiness than to watch him flower into a beautiful being,” she ends.