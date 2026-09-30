Dia Mirza says ‘raise boys who won’t cause harm’; urges parents to teach sons consent, respect for safer world for girls

Recent alleged rape and sexual assault cases across Delhi-NCR and Bihar have once again sparked conversations around women’s safety in India. Amid the ongoing discussion around sexual violence, actor Dia Mirza has shared a message about raising her son with care, empathy and respect. She stressed the importance of teaching boys to understand consent, respect boundaries and, importantly, accept rejection.

Dia Mirza gives tips to raise a son with empathy for a safer world for girls

Dia Mirza talks about teaching her son not to harm others.

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On Tuesday, Dia took to Instagram and shared a post which read, "Don't raise girls to avoid harm. Raise boys who won't cause harm." Below the post, she shared a message about teaching her son to respect boundaries and understand consent. She wrote, "Every single day, I strive to teach my son the value of care, respect, empathy and kindness towards all. That means helping him understand how to respond to rejection, respect boundaries, and recognise and honour even the subtle ways in which a person may convey discomfort."

She added, "I want him to understand that consent is not merely the absence of a "no"; it is the presence of a willing and comfortable "yes." That no one owes him their attention, affection or intimacy, and that rejection is neither an insult nor something to be challenged, negotiated or taken personally. This is something every parent raising a son must strive for today. Only then can we build a world that is safer, more equitable and healthier for our girls."

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Dia Mirza pens a note on how she is raising her son.

{{^usCountry}} Dia welcomed her son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, on May 14, 2021. Her son is now five years old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dia welcomed her son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, on May 14, 2021. Her son is now five years old. {{/usCountry}}

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Her post comes amid recent alleged rape cases in Delhi-NCR and the Jamui harassment case involving minors. The recent alleged rape of a 17-year-old at Aastha Kunj Park near Lady Shri Ram College, the alleged gang rape of a minor in Swaroop Nagar, and the alleged sexual assault of another minor inside a bus travelling from Greater Noida to Delhi have raised concerns about the safety of women and children in the National Capital Region.

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The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of recent rape and sexual assault cases in Delhi-NCR involving minors and women. The court sought a response from the Delhi Police and emphasised that public spaces such as parks, buses and roads cannot be allowed to become "zones of high risk".

About Dia Mirza's upcoming work

Dia was last seen in the Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar, which also featured Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Tarruk Raina and Mihir Ahuja in key roles. The series received positive reviews from critics upon its release. She will next be seen opposite Rahul Bhat in a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama, which is said to be a "spiritual sequel" to Once Again.