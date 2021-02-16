Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dia Mirza shares stunning first pictures from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, says 'the miracle of love' can heal hearts
Dia Mirza shares stunning first pictures from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, says 'the miracle of love' can heal hearts

Actor Dia Mirza has shared the stunning first pictures from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. Take a peek inside their 'pheras' and 'varmala' ceremonies.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.

Actor Dia Mirza has shared the first official pictures from her wedding. Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on Monday.

On Tuesday, she took to social media to post four pictures from the festivities. She captioned each of her posts, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

While the first and second picture showed the couple taking 'pheras', a third showed them at the 'varmala' ceremony. Another showed them sitting at the 'mandap'.

Neither Dia nor Vaibhav had spoken publicly about their relationship, or their wedding, until yesterday. Earlier on Monday, Dia had taken to social media to post pictures from her bridal shower, and of her hennaed hand. The paparazzi had posted pictures of the venue, all decked up in floral arrangements to accommodate 50 guests.

After the ceremony, the couple made a debut before the gathered paparazzi, and distributed sweets among them. The bride looked resplendent in a red sari. Pictures from the wedding showed Jackky Bhagnani and Aditi Rao Hydari in attendance.

Also read: Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: First pictures of newlyweds are here, check them out

Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.

