Dia Mirza says she 'was and remains uncomfortable’ with Madhavan's character stalking her in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Dia Mirza has weighed in on the decades-long debate on whether R Madhavan's character Maddy's stalking was justified in their 2001 romantic film Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she admitted that she was uncomfortable with the stalking and still is over 20 years down the line. (Also Read: Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi take you on a ride of a lifetime)

What Dia said

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan in a still from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was uncomfortable when Maddy's character was stalking me. Although Reena (Dia's character) acknowledges it. She gives it off to him. She has that moment when she tells him off. What works that people get past that notion, that it's okay, is the fact that Maddy's character, at the end of the value, has very strong values, is respectful, is kind, is well-intentioned, most importantly,” said Dia in the interview.

Did Reena choose the right guy?

She also weighed in on whether Reena chose the right guy in the end, between Maddy and Sam (Saif Ali Khan). “Arey ab kya bole. Main ye bhi sochti thi ki Saif itna achha aadmi hai, wo usko chhod ke kyu chali jayegi. And wo Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam mein dikhaya tha. So it's very interesting ki ek aisi film aati hai jo aapko ye point of view dikhati hai, ek aisi aati hai jo aapko wo point of view dikhati hai (What can I say now. Saif was such a good man, I'd wonder why she'd leave him. That was shown in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. So it's very interesting that a film shows a point of view, while another film shows another point of view). Agar kabhi sequel bane (If there's ever a sequel made), toh it'll be very interesting to see where these people are today,” Dia added in the interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was the Hindi remake of his 2001 Tamil film Minnale. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and starring Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn, released two years prior in 1999.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON