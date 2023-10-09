Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi take you on a ride of a lifetime

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu's maiden production Dhak Dhak is finally out and is enough to bring a smile to the viewer's face. A never-seen-before story in Indian cinema, Dhak Dhak brings a bunch of four women, all different from each other, daring to ride bikes to world's highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass. And the trailer confirms it's not going to be preachy but an entertaining ride. Also read: Dia Mirza says she's a ‘part-time actor’, reveals why she chose to be that A still from Dhak Dhak trailer.

What's in the Dhak Dhak trailer

The impressive trailer introduces the four characters one by one. Ratna Pathak Shah plays the Biker Nani who knows how to shut trolls in her own style. She shares her dream of riding to the ‘pilgrimage of bikers’ Khardung La Pass with Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays travel blogger Sky, and promises her that she will make her fulfil her dream. As their bike breaks down, they find an unusual bike expert in Dia Mirza's Uzma, ‘a jugaadu mechanic’ who plays a housewife during the day. They are finally joined by Sanjana Sanghi's Manjari, who is a first time solo traveler.

As they embark on their bike trip, differences surface among them over distribution of expenses and one of them even turning rogue. How they finally reach their destination forms the storyline of the film.

More about Dhak Dhak

Dia shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Our wait is finally over!!! I can’t even begin to tell you how transformative being a part of this story has been. So grateful and so proud. Can’t wait for you to watch it. 4 ordinary women come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures and discovery. #DhakDhak in cinemas 13th October.”

Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film is set to hit theaters on October 13, 2023.

Recently, the first song Re Banjara from the film was also unveiled. It captures the spirit of these women as they spread their wings and embark on an adventure. It has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Jatinder Singh and penned by Kundan Vidyarthi and Baba Bulleh Shah.

