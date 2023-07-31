Dia Mirza says she's a ‘part-time actor’, reveals why she chose to be that

Dia Mirza has said that she chose to be a 'part-time actor' because that is 'the only way' she could safeguard her kids' future and present. She was speaking to the news agency PTI in an interview. Dia shares two children with businessman-husband Vaibhav Rekhi – son Avyaan and step-daughter Samaira. (Also read: Ayushmann, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanya Malhotra add glamour to an event) Dia Mirza talks about her choices in taking up films in a new interview.

The former Miss Asia Pacific International had her first taste with national fame, when she appeared opposite R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Most recently, she was seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed. The actor is a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and recently told the news agency that said she feels it is her responsibility to make the world a better place.

Dia is part-time actor

“I was recently telling the head of UNEP in India that I act part-time. Most of my time and energy is spent on conservation efforts and environmental action in the country. I do it because I feel responsible, I feel a sense of urgency. I feel that the only way I can safeguard my children's present and future is if I contribute to solutions that make a difference," Dia told PTI.

Dia at Nature in Focus 2023

Last week, Dia delivered a keynote speech at a three-day nature and wildlife festival. The festival - Nature in Focus 2023 - was held in Bengaluru from July 28 to July 30. She spoke on sustainable living during her speech.

Dia also said that cinema can have far-reaching effects in conservation efforts and cited the example of the Oscar-winning documentary short The Elephant Whisperers. The actor also recalled the first film that she directed - Kids for Tiger. She recalled the eight year-old film which was originally “a poem written by Cara Tejpal and Sahil Sangha, and is available on YouTube”. The film is kids discussing how tiger is a metaphor for all of nature. She added that she had “the most fun directing the children”.

Sustainable Filmmaking

Mirza added filmmakers can do their bit even if they do not have a perfect story that weaves conservation efforts into its narrative. She advocated sustainable practices in filmmaking and added that if the production is conscious of sustainable ways during the filmmaking process, it goes a long way. At the festival, Dia also talked about how individual choices have an impact on the environment in the long run.

Dia's new projects

Dia also opened up about her upcoming projects during the interview. Produced by Taapsee Pannu, Dhak Dhak is a Prime Video project. She added that the film is about four women travelling from Delhi to Khardung La on bikes.”



(With PTI inputs)

