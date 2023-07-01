Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra add glamour to an awards event. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted in experimental looks at an awards event held in Mumbai on Friday. The event had all from Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Disha Patani, Uorfi Javed, Bhumi Pednekar to Vijay Varma in attendance. Prateik Babbar was among those who stole the attention among men in a cropped blazer. It was Sanya Malhotra among the women who looked different in her quirky makeup and hairdo which went well with her white shirt and black track pants look. She received the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award. Also read: Sanya Malhotra recalls being eve-teased in Delhi metro during college days: ‘There were 4-5 boys…’ Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza at Grazia Millennial Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

What women wore and won at the event

Dia Mirza was seen in a strapless black gown with smoky eye makeup. Bhumi Pednekar too chose a halter black dress for the event and took home the Millenial Star on the Rise award. Aditi chose a printed one-sleeve jumpsuit and looked lovely in the blue and brown outfit. Disha once again rocked a glamorous gown in pink with a thigh-high slit and was given the Gen Next Style Star of the Year award. Uorfi wore a saree with a golden armour blouse. She took home the Mould Breaker of the Year award.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Prateik Babbar and Sayami Kher at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari and Uorfi Javed at Grazia Millennial Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Sania Malhotra, Vijay Varma, Pavail Gulati, Aditya Roy Kapur and Rajkummar Rao at Grazia Millennial Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Men rock experimental looks at event

Ayushmann Khurrana arrived in a bright red suit and was given the Scene Stealer of the Year award. His Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao was seen in a tie and die blazer and took home the Performer of the Year award. Rajkummar will now be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor and a film titled Sri. He also has Raj and DK's crime thriller web series, Guns & Gulaabs. Pavail Gulati of Thappad fame opted for a black-and-white look.

Aditya and Vijay at event

Aditya Roy Kapur kept it simple in a black suit with a black T-shirt and won the Standout Performance of the Year award. He recently saw the release of The Night Manager season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. Vijay Varma was seen in an all-white look and received the Disruptor of the Year award. He also saw the release of his Netflix anthology, Lust Stories 2, in which he stars opposite girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia.

