Did Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar script actually come from the PMO? Rakesh Bedi reacts to rumours

Despite its intense action and violence, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar surprised audiences with its comic moments, many of which went viral online. Now, actor Rakesh Bedi has revealed that the humour was his idea, adding that director Aditya Dhar was initially hesitant to include comedy in the spy thriller. The actor also addressed the long-standing claims that the Dhurandhar script came from the Prime Minister's Office.

Rakesh Bedi reveals

Rakesh Bedi has found renewed popularity with his performance in Dhurandhar franchise.

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On Wednesday, Rakesh attended the Amrit Ratna 2026 summit in New Delhi, where he opened up about his role in the blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise. During the conversation, the actor revealed that Aditya was initially reluctant to incorporate comic moments into the spy thriller.

The veteran actor has found renewed popularity with his performance in Dhurandhar franchise. The actor essayed the role of an Indian agent, Jameel Jamali, who becomes a politician in Pakistan after being sent to infiltrate the country's political establishment. The reveal that he was actually an Indian agent was kept under wraps until the film's climax, making it one of the story's biggest surprises. Rakesh admits that he was aware of the character’s ultimate fate and the twist from the beginning.

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{{^usCountry}} Looking back, Rakesh said, “When I read the script two or three times, I realised that this was a very tense film, not just tense, but intense too. Then I felt that, as an actor, because I naturally gravitate towards comedy and my mind tends to lean towards humour, I could see certain moments where we could sprinkle in a bit of comic relief. So I told Aditya, 'I can spot a few pockets where we could add some humour. Should I give it a try?' He replied, 'Rakesh ji, it's difficult to say right now. Let's see how things unfold as we go along and work on it.' Initially, he was a little reluctant, but as we progressed, he started enjoying it too, and I began enjoying it as well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking back, Rakesh said, “When I read the script two or three times, I realised that this was a very tense film, not just tense, but intense too. Then I felt that, as an actor, because I naturally gravitate towards comedy and my mind tends to lean towards humour, I could see certain moments where we could sprinkle in a bit of comic relief. So I told Aditya, 'I can spot a few pockets where we could add some humour. Should I give it a try?' He replied, 'Rakesh ji, it's difficult to say right now. Let's see how things unfold as we go along and work on it.' Initially, he was a little reluctant, but as we progressed, he started enjoying it too, and I began enjoying it as well.” {{/usCountry}}

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During the chat, Rakesh was asked where he gave his input for adding humour, following which he recited his dialogue, “Your b***ocks are very white", which was said in reference to the ducks in a scene in Dhurandhar.

After this, Rakesh went on to address claims that the Dhurandhar script came from the Prime Minister's office. The actor said, “Ab ye line koi likh nahi sakta. Jab ye film hit huyi toh kuch logo ne kaha Dhurandhar ki script jo hai woh PMO se likh kar aati hai. Maine kaha batao PMO me kaunsa aisa aadmi hai jo ye line likh sakta hai. Aisa soch bhi nahi sakta koi (No one could have written that line. When the film became a hit, some people claimed that the script of Dhurandhar came straight from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). I said, 'Tell me, who in the PMO could possibly write a line like this?' No one could even think of something like that).”

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While the films were praised for their slick narrative, many complained that they seemed to glorify the BJP administration while downplaying the achievements of previous governments.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has grossed over ₹1790 crore.

The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this. Both films are now streaming worldwide.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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