Did Ram Gopal Varma take a dig at Yash's Toxic receiving negative reviews with his Dhurandhar post? Internet thinks so

The Indian film industry would’ve seen a massive clash at the box office earlier this year if things had gone as planned. Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was initially scheduled to hit screens on March 19, the same day as Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, the Kannada film released in multiple languages on August 26 received lukewarm reviews. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who was all praise for Dhurandhar, seemed to take a dig at Toxic. (Also Read: Toxic movie review: Yash's film is a soulless nightmare, a sensory overload that tests your patience)

Ram Gopal Varma posts about Dhurandhar

Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 were originally slated to release on the same day.

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On Wednesday evening, RGV wrote, “Now watching #Dhurandhar again,” on his X (formerly Twitter). He provided no context for why he was re-watching it or anything else. However, many on the internet seemed to think that he was taking a dig at Toxic receiving negative reviews since the morning. Many thought the timing of his post was hilarious.

“Bro is more toxic than #toxic,” joked one X user reacting to his post. “i understood TOXIC is like DHURANDHAR? / watching DHURANDHAR is best than watching TOXIC,” wrote another. “and imagine they were about clash against this movie. yash is actually clever. He knew dhurandhar gonna trash this film left right centre everywhere,” claimed one X user. “this is called Ragebaiting for Geetu Mohandas,” wrote another.

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Deep Dive What critiques have been raised against Yash's film Toxic? Critics have described Toxic as a 'soulless nightmare' and 'torture' due to its chaotic writing, lengthy runtime, and a lack of coherent storytelling. Viewers noted that the film fails to provide strong character introductions and has an erratic screenplay. Why was the release of Toxic postponed before it hit cinemas? The release of Toxic was postponed due to conflicts in the West Asian region, which affected film releases in the Middle East. This delay sparked speculation about the film's readiness for box office competition. How did Ram Gopal Varma's comments relate to Toxic's negative reviews? Ram Gopal Varma praised Dhurandhar in a post after Toxic's release, which many interpreted as a subtle criticism of Toxic's negative reception. His timing and remarks led to discussions on social media about whether he was mocking the film.

{{^usCountry}} Others chided him for seemingly taking a dig. “Can understand Audience reacting like that. But atleast have some manner to respect someone hard work and craft who's filmmaker like as you lol. Better than many shitty movies,” slammed one X user. “Yesterday yash fans were hyped and were waiting for SRV and RGV tweets, But the tweet they recieved. Stay strong yash fans, this too shall pass,” claimed one X user. Ram Gopal Varma about Toxic in the past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others chided him for seemingly taking a dig. “Can understand Audience reacting like that. But atleast have some manner to respect someone hard work and craft who's filmmaker like as you lol. Better than many shitty movies,” slammed one X user. “Yesterday yash fans were hyped and were waiting for SRV and RGV tweets, But the tweet they recieved. Stay strong yash fans, this too shall pass,” claimed one X user. Ram Gopal Varma about Toxic in the past {{/usCountry}}

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In February, RGV wrote on X about the potential clash, “KGF 2’s GOlIATH like collections suddenly looked like a tiny DAVID in front of #Dhurandar ‘s GOLIATH collections. But now the sequel to that GOLIATH #Dhurandhar2, is the new DAVID staring up at #Toxic, the fresh GOLIATH.”

He also wrote, “The principal difference between the two is that #Dhurandhar respects the audience’s intelligence and #Toxic presumes their dumbness. KGF 2 was a LOCAL film that aimed at the DUMBNESS in the MASSES and Dhurandhar aimed at the INTELLIGENCE in the MASSES. THAT is exactly why it became GLOBAL.”

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About Toxic’s intended clash with Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic were supposed to clash at the box office in March, but a few days before release, the Yash-starrer was postponed. The makers stated that they were postponing the film due to the West Asian conflict, which is affecting releases in the Middle East. On Aap Ki Adalat recently, Yash spoke about how people believed he was scared of the clash and stated that it was not the reason for the delay. Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.