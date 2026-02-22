Ram Gopal Varma says Toxic-Dhurandhar 2 clash isn't north vs south, but 'treating audience like dumb vs respecting them'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has stirred the pot around the much-anticipated box office clash between Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He asserted that the clash goes beyond geography and is instead a duel between two distinct cinematic sensibilities. Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will be released on March 19.

RGV remarked that while Dhurandhar appears to place faith in the audience’s intelligence, Toxic, as he put it, “presumes their dumbness”.

RGV on Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic clash On Sunday, the filmmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a lengthy note addressing the impending big-screen clash between the two mega-budget films.

“THE #Dhuroxic PARK… NO, I am not talking about TWO BIG FILMS #Dhurandhar2 and #Toxic releasing on March 19th. I am actually talking about a NEVER BEFORE SEEN or EXPERIENCED mythical archetype EXPLODING in the GRAND ARENA of INDIAN CINEMAS. It is a BATTLE between DAVID AND GOLIATH,” RGV wrote.

The filmmaker continued, “KGF 2’s GOlIATH like collections suddenly looked like a tiny DAVID in front of #Dhurandar ‘s GOLIATH collections. But now the sequel to that GOLIATH #Dhurandhar2 , is the new DAVID staring up at #Toxic, the fresh GOLIATH.”

For Ram Gopal Varma, the clash isn’t about regions at all, but rather a face-off between two distinct cinematic worlds and their storytelling styles. He wrote, “I strongly believe that #Dhuroxic is not about North against South, not Bollywood against Sandalwood. It is actually a brutal clash between two CULTURES , not of regions, but of cinema.”

The filmmaker feels that the makers of Dhurandhar respect the audience’s intelligence, while the makers of Toxic “presumes their dumbness”.

RGV shared, “The principal difference between the two is that #Dhurandhar respects the audience’s intelligence and #Toxic presumes their dumbness. KGF 2 was a LOCAL film that aimed at the DUMBNESS in the MASSES and Dhurandhar aimed at the INTELLIGENCE in the MASSES. THAT is exactly why it became GLOBAL.

“#Dhurandhar a reported 130 cr DAVID film (both versions together cost some 260 cr) hit some 1500 cr, proving that the so called MASSES are actually far more INTELLIGENT than what the MASALA MERCHANTS ever imagined. It is IMPORTANT to note that @AdityaDharFilms never once presumed the audience was dumb, but after the film released, the MASSES answered in a thundering, earth-shaking voice: “YES, WE ARE ACTUALLY THAT INTELLIGENT… THANK YOU FOR NOTICING’,” he added.