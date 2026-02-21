Toxic teaser reactions: Focus on Yash's action-packed avatar leaves fans wondering why none of the female cast appears

Reacting to the teaser, a user commented, “Where is the female cast? 5 actresses in this movie, and none of them are in the teaser.” A second user commented, “Toxic is directed by a woman, but still has only objectified women in the whole movie, which is diabolical, no focus on the female leads, only toxic masculinity in the teaser!” A comment read, “We are really intrigued to see the FEMALE GAZE of the movie...but their characters are not even highlighted in the teaser...at least some hint about their roles would have been better.”

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers released the teaser of the pan-India release on Friday, showing Yash in a violent, action-packed avatar, killing and chopping his enemies. Many were taken in by Yash 's intense look in the film, while others wondered why the teaser had no proper glimpse of the female cast, which includes Kiara Advani , Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi.

Fans also defend the decision of the makers Meanwhile, there were fans who defended the teaser and how little it reveals about the film. One said, “Some people watched the TOXIC teaser with closed minds. Instead of seeing the world, the vision, the details… they’re busy finding flaws. When the vision is big, criticism gets louder & now I'm more excited for both films.” A second fan noted, “I think Yash's ‘beardless young look’ is one of the major exclusive surprising factors of this teaser. Cannot wait to see more."

“Mastermind Of TOXIC Team — Why didn't the actresses of TOXIC feature properly in the teaser ?? Even though big stars like Nayanthara and Kiara Advani are in the cast, they were nowhere to be seen in the video. It turns out this is actually a clever plan by the filmmakers. Instead of showing everything at once as most movies do, they want to keep things a mystery to get people talking. They are planning to release small hints over the next few weeks to build excitement before the movie comes out on March 19. They want the actresses' roles to be a total surprise for the audience when they finally see the film on the big screen,” said a user.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. It will clash with Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar.