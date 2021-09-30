Did Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone begin work on their 22 crore bungalow in Alibaug? Interior designer posts photo

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appear to have begun work on their plush new bungalow in Alibaug. Interior designer Vinita Chaitanya, who decorated their Mumbai home, shared a picture with them from Alibaug and welcomed them.

Vinita shared a black-and-white photo of herself posing with Ranveer and Deepika in a car. All three had wide smiles on their faces. “Who are these dudes in my car? #welcometoalibaugh @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Money Control that Ranveer and Deepika shelled out ₹22 crore for a sprawling property spread across 2.25 acres, with a built-up area of roughly 18,000 sq ft. The report added that the house was registered on September 13, under KA Enterprises LLP where Deepika is a partner and RS Worldwide Entertainment Private Limited where Ranveer is a director. They paid a stamp duty of ₹1.32 crore.

Ranveer and Deepika’s five-bedroom bungalow has two floors - ground and first - and is in the Satirje area of Alibaug. The property is around 10 minutes away from Kihim Beach. +

This Christmas, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83, which chronicles the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer stars as the then-captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and others. Although it was originally slated to hit the theatres last summer, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now be out on December 24.

Also see | Ranveer Singh sends a kiss to Deepika Padukone as she crashes his chat with fans: ‘Khana garam kar lo baby’

Ranveer’s other upcoming projects include an extended guest appearance in Sooryavanshi, Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan. He will also soon make his television debut as the host of a game show titled The Big Picture, which will air on Colors.

Deepika, meanwhile, has Pathan, Fighter, Shakun Batra’s next, a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, Project-K and the Hindi remake of The Intern. She will also co-produce and star in her second Hollywood project, a cross-cultural romantic comedy.