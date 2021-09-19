Ranveer Singh sends a kiss to Deepika Padukone as she crashes his chat with fans: ‘Khana garam kar lo baby’

Ranveer Singh, on Saturday night, conducted an Ask Me Anything session for his fans. However, a surprising number of celebrities decided to send in their own comments and questions, including his wife Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

Deepika wanted to know when Ranveer would be back home. “Khana garam kar lo baby, main abhi buss ponch hi raha hoon (Heat the food, baby, I am just about to reach) @deepikapadukone,” he replied, adding a kiss emoji. When a fan asked Ranveer to describe Deepika in one word, he chose ‘queen’.

Arjun asked Ranveer, “How are you so sexy baba?” and got a compliment in return: “Aap ki training (It is all your training) @arjunkapoor.” Tiger called him a ‘beaasttt’ and got a shout-out as well. “Sunday subah squats maare jayenge… Tiger bhai ki shaan mein (Sunday morning’s squats will be dedicated to my brother Tiger) @tigerjackieshroff,” Ranveer replied. Ranveer Singh got questions from Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor. Ranveer Singh conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Deepika appeared on a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and complained to Amitabh Bachchan that Ranveer never fulfilled his promise of cooking for her. As Amitabh called him up on the show to convey the message, Ranveer promised, “Amitabh sir ne bol diya hai. Ab tujhe main godh mein bitha ke omelette khilaunga (Now that Amitabh sir has said it, I will make you sit on my lap and feed you omelette).”

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting caught in the middle of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s PDA: ‘Durghatna ho gayi’

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83. While he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, she will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia. The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and others, was slated to hit the theatres last summer but has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.