Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting caught in the middle of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s PDA: ‘Durghatna ho gayi’

In a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan narrated a hilarious anecdote about being caught in the middle of PDA between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The incident took place at an awards show some years ago.

“Humare saath bhi ek durghatna ho gayi (I got involved in an accident),” Amitabh told Deepika and Farah Khan, who were the celebrity guests on KBC 13. He recalled an awards show, a few years ago, in which Ranveer made a grand entry on a crane. Amitabh said that when the crane was a few feet away from him, Ranveer looked at him and made a gesture, pointing two fingers at his eyes.

Amitabh said that he did not know what the gesture meant, so he repeated it back at Ranveer. The exchange continued for a while. At one point, Ranveer even threw his microphone, and Amitabh caught it.

However, Amitabh’s bubble burst when Jaya Bachchan clued him in on what was actually going on. “Mere bagal mein Jaya ji baithi thi. Bohot aahiste se kaan mein aaye, ‘Yeh tumhare liye nahi kar raha hai’ (Jaya was sitting next to me, she leaned in and whispered that the gestures were not for me).” A puzzled Amitabh asked Jaya what she meant, and she told him to look beside him.

“Bagal mein Deepika ji baithi hui thi. Yeh sab jo tha yeh tab chal raha tha aur tab inka vyah nahi hua tha (Deepika was sitting next to me. All this was happening. And this was when they were not married yet),” he said. Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018.

An earlier promo of KBC 13 showed Amitabh calling up Ranveer after Deepika complained that he never fulfilled his promise of cooking for her. “Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godh mein bitha ke omelette khilaunga (Now that Amitabh sir has said it, I will make you sit on my lap and feed you omelette),” Ranveer promised.