Did Salman Khan break 'no-kiss' policy for Radhe? Fans spot tape on Disha Patani's mouth: 'Streak is unbroken'

Eagle-eyed fans of Salman Khan have discovered that there is more than meets the eye in a scene from the trailer for his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The scene involves Salman apparently kissing his co-star, Disha Patani, on the lips. But the actor has had a longstanding 'no-kissing' policy in films.

After the trailer debuted last week, several people wondered if Salman had finally broken his policy, but some internet sleuths discovered that Disha was wearing a piece of tape on her mouth for the scene, which plays out entirely in silhouette in the trailer.

After brightening up the shot in question, one fan wrote on Twitter. "So this is just a comedy scene jaha Disha k muh mein tape laga hua hai..... Streak is unbroken." Another fan commented, "Kal hi bola tha Disha k lips pe tape hai, cheat kiss hai (I told you it was a cheat kiss, Disha's face was taped). Salman bhai nhi kren gy on screen kiss Qk ek dfa jo bhai ne commitment krdi phr toh woh apne ap ki b nhi sunte (Salman will never kiss on screen, because he has made the commitment)." Others wondered if the tape on Disha's character's mouth had a narrative explanation. "She is kidnapped," one person speculated.

In an interview with India Today, Salman had said that the reason he doesn't kiss on screen is that he is 'not comfortable with them at all.' He added, "When we used to watch movies with family and a kiss scenes came, everyone used to look away. And it used to be bit awkward. Even in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), the intimate scenes were not direct. Trend has changed, but I still am not comfortable. When I make movies, I want family to go watch it. The maximum that happens is I remove my shirt. Might have a few naughty jokes in my dialogues but you will never see a lovemaking scene."

The topic was also broached in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Salman and his brother, Arbaaz. When Kapil asked him about feeling discomfort in such scenes, he replied, "Dekho kiss toh main karta nahi screen pe toh mujhe toh koi farak padta nai (See, I don't kiss anyone on screen so it doesn't matter to me)." Arbaaz chimed in, "Woh itna kar lete hain off-screen ki on-screen zaroorat hi nahi padti (He does it so often off-screen, he doesn't feel the need to on-screen)."

Radhe is slated for a cross-platform Eid release. Salman has also completed filming Antim: The Final Truth, and was expected to begin work on Tiger 3, before the second wave of the pandemic.