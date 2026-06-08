Did Suresh Wadkar reject Madhuri Dixit’s marriage proposal for being ‘too thin’? Singer reveals

For years, a rumour has persisted that singer Suresh Wadkar had turned down a marriage proposal from actor Madhuri Dixit because he felt she was “too thin”. Now, Suresh has finally addressed the long-standing speculation, revealing what really happened. Suresh Wadkar revealed that he never discussed the rumours with Madhuri Dixit.

Suresh Wadkar on rumours Suresh addressed the long-standing rumours during a recent appearance on The Lallantop, firmly dismissing the claims. He clarified that he never received a marriage proposal from the actor’s family.

Suresh said, “Hey bhagwan, woh Madhuri wali afwah! Madhuri toh mujhe kisi din na... jitne andar natural baal hain woh bhi noch legi. Bahut meri achhi friend hai. Industry ki colleague hai. Mujhe bahut pasand bhi hai woh. Yeh shaitani Archana Puran Singh ki hai. Woh bhi meri behen hai, bahut pyaar karti hai. Pata nahi kahaan se sun ke unhone TV pe bol diya. Us waqt se mere jitne interviews hote hain, sab mein yeh question poocha jaata hai (Oh god, that Madhuri rumour! One day Madhuri will pull out even the few natural hairs I have left. She is a very good friend and colleague from the industry. I like her a lot. This mischief is Archana Puran Singh’s doing. She is like a sister to me and loves me dearly. I don’t know where she heard it from, but she mentioned it on television. Since then, I get asked this question in every interview).”

During the conversation, Suresh was asked whether he had ever discussed the rumour with Madhuri. In response, Suresh revealed that he never discussed it with her, adding that there may have been some inquiry from Madhuri's family at the time when he was one of the industry's most eligible bachelors.

Suresh mentioned, “Ho sakta hai us waqt koi aisa kissa hua hoga. Unke father ki taraf se koi inquiry hui hogi. Yeh likh ke aata hai ki Suresh Wadkar ne usko isliye mana kiya kyunki woh bahut patli thi. Patli toh thi woh. Agar abodh picture aap dekhenge toh usmein aisi patli thi ladki. Aap tak baat pahunchi nahi, main kaise mana karta? Tab tak Padma meri zindagi mein aa chuki thi. Padma meri student rahi hai (It is possible that something like that happened at the time. There may have been an inquiry from her father’s side. People write that Suresh Wadkar rejected her because she was very thin. She was thin at the time. If you watch Abodh, you’ll see how slim she was. The proposal never even reached me, so how could I reject her? By then, Padma had already entered my life. She was my student).”

More about Madhuri Dixit Madhuri married Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, California, on 17 October 1999, in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of Madhuri’s elder brother in Southern California. The actor recently revealed that although she and Dr Nene were introduced by her brother, they dated for six months before deciding to get married. The couple welcomed their son Arin in 2003 and Ryan in 2005.

She was most recently seen in Netflix comedy-thriller Maa Behan, which also features Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan.

Maa Behen is directed by Suresh Triveni, the director of Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa and Subedaar. The dark comedy sees Madhuri’s character seek her daughters’ help after a man dies in her home. The film produced by Abundantia Entertainment Production in association with Opening Image Films was released on Netflix on June 4.