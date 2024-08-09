Singer Suresh Wadkar launches a new radio program Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le to celebrate his birthday

Singer Suresh Wadkar celebrated his birthday on August 7 with great fanfare. On this special day, he announced the launch of his new radio program, titled Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le, which will be produced by Studio Refuel. (L to R) Padma Wadkar, Suresh Wadkar and anchor Kumarr

During his birthday celebrations, the 69-year-old cut a cake along with his wife Padma Wadkar. Present at the event was Sachin Tailang, CEO of Studio Refuel, India chapter, and Raman Chibber, CEO of the Dubai chapter. This launch event turned into an evening filled with music as Wadkar enchanted the audience by singing to some of his hit numbers.

Inspired by the iconic song, Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le, from the 1983 film Sadma, Suresh will venture into the radio medium for the first time. It will be available for all of his fans to tune in by Diwali. The radio show will see the veteran musician several anecdotes and memories from his musical journey.

Reiterating the kind of topics that Suresh will talk about on the show, anchor Kumarr says, “Suresh will be narrating sweet and sour experiences from his singing career, song recordings and musical shows."

Upholding the tradition of guru and shishya, Suresh runs Ajivasan Music Academy, a school for music with outlets in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. It is here that he trains students in the art of singing.