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Difference between being famous online and being an actor: 'Pink' actor on influencers in films

Difference between being famous online and being an actor: 'Pink' actor on influencers in films

May 21, 2026 06:22 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Actor Raashul Tandon, known for playing supporting roles in films such as "Pink", "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani" and "Heropanti", says production houses and streamers casting influencers to bank on their social media following should understand that there is a difference between being famous online and emoting on the screen.

Difference between being famous online and being an actor: 'Pink' actor on influencers in films

Tandon posted a video on his Instagram page where he discussed the growing trend influencers getting cast in prominent projects, such as Netflix's recent release "Kartavya".

"Last night, I saw a film on Netflix, 'Kartavya' and whoever has not seen it, I am sure they have seen all the memes. Saurabh Dwivedi ji, who is a journalist, he has played the main antagonist. Some time ago there was a film called 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" and famous comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi was there in the film. And similarly, Ajay sir's film 'Runway 34' had Ajey Nagar. All three are great in their respective fields. No comparisons," Tandon said.

According to the actor, the trio most likely weren't asked to audition for the characters they played, which is in stark contrast to other struggling actors trying to make their mark in the industry.

To the production houses, Tandon said they should give actors, who may not be famous, a chance.

"I understand face value, I understand poster value. But please give us the roles where we fit. We are actors. We might not be that famous online but we are good enough. There are so many good actors struggling to find a good role, kyunki ek kaam se dossra kaam milta hai ."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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