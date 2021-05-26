Digital platforms too have started facing content crunch: Minissha Lamba

Best known for her characters in films like ‘Yahaan’, ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd’ and ‘Bachna Ae Hasseno’, pretty actor Minissha Lamba says that we as an entire race has witnessed a drastic change since pandemic started.

“One doesn’t need to talk about the changes that have happened around us as, it’s all evidently visible. The entire world has been adversely affected and we have no idea what’s in store for tomorrow. Like all other industries, ours too has been badly hit. As far as calling OTT a saviour, I think with pandemic being here for more than a year, digital platforms too have started facing content crunch. So, we all need to get back on sets to generate new content,” said Minissha.

Giving her take on how she sees the help that industry has offered in these tough times, she said, “Whatever can be done is being done and people have come forward with best of help and support. But at the same time, if one is unable to do much as he or she has to fend for their families, so one need not feel guilty about it at all. Also, there many who have being silently doing their bit and that is equally important. Staying home following all government-imposed norms is again a big favour that we as citizens can do for now.”

Talking about the projects she has been part of Minissha said, “Be it being oneself on a reality show or getting into skin of characters that you are portraying both are diverse and equally difficult. I have done reality and trust me it was no easy task to stay your real-self without getting into fights or arguments. I’m a peace-loving person and I stay away from such brawls always. As far as playing a character that you are not, depends on the story as it can be a simple character where you can match the psyche of the role but if I get to play a serial killer it will be difficult and will take a lot of preparation from my end.”

Minissha is keeping her fingers crossed for her upcoming film ‘Qutab Minar’ and shares that many of her scheduled projects have been deferred for later part of the year.