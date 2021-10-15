Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh thanks Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh, says ‘You are a strong woman’
bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh thanks Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh, says ‘You are a strong woman’

  • As their film Honsla Rakh hits theaters on Friday, Diljit Dosanjh has shared a picture with Shehnaaz Gill on his Instagram page. 
Diljit Dosanjh has shared a new picture with Shehnaaz Gill.
Diljit Dosanjh has shared a new picture with Shehnaaz Gill.
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

Diljit Dosanjh has shared a picture with Shehnaaz Gill and called her a “strong woman” in his new post. Shehnaaz and Diljit’s film, Honsla Rakh, releases in theaters on Friday.

Shehnaaz and Diljit are seen looking at something in the picture that he posted. She is dressed in yellow while he is seen in red. Sharing the picture, Diljit wrote, “Thanks Shehnaaz. You are a strong woman, stay like this.”

Honsla Rakh is Shehnaaz's first project to release after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla on September 2. The actor has not yet posted anything on her social media handles since the actor’s death. She was also missing from most of the promotions for the film.

Honsla Rakh showcases the parenting journey of a single father (Diljit), filled with hilarious episodes, and his attempt to find love again (played by Sonam), only to have his ex (Shehnaaz) return to his life.

The film features Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal in the role of Honsla, son of the characters played by Diljit and Shehnaaz. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit's debut as a producer, with co-producer Daljit Thind. The film releases worldwide on October 15.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill, weeks after Sidharth Shukla's death, says with love comes attachment: 'Pyaar jo hai na...'

Meanwhile, the poster for Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Adhura, was released online on Thursday. Adhura is the last project that he shot for. Shreya Ghoshal and Arko have lent their voices for the music video.

Earlier this month, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia shared a picture of Sidharth and wrote, "Shehnaaz ki movie aa rahi hai Honsla Rakh. Tu hota to kitna celebrate karta. Wo bacchi bhi honsla rakhi hue hai (Shehnaaz’s movie Honsla Rakh will release soon. You’d have celebrated so much if you were around. That kid is also trying to be brave). We miss you Shukla.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shehnaaz gill diljit dosanjh
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out