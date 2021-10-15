Diljit Dosanjh thanks Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh, says ‘You are a strong woman’

Diljit Dosanjh has shared a picture with Shehnaaz Gill and called her a “strong woman” in his new post. Shehnaaz and Diljit’s film, Honsla Rakh, releases in theaters on Friday.

Shehnaaz and Diljit are seen looking at something in the picture that he posted. She is dressed in yellow while he is seen in red. Sharing the picture, Diljit wrote, “Thanks Shehnaaz. You are a strong woman, stay like this.”

Honsla Rakh is Shehnaaz's first project to release after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla on September 2. The actor has not yet posted anything on her social media handles since the actor’s death. She was also missing from most of the promotions for the film.

Honsla Rakh showcases the parenting journey of a single father (Diljit), filled with hilarious episodes, and his attempt to find love again (played by Sonam), only to have his ex (Shehnaaz) return to his life.

The film features Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal in the role of Honsla, son of the characters played by Diljit and Shehnaaz. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit's debut as a producer, with co-producer Daljit Thind. The film releases worldwide on October 15.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill, weeks after Sidharth Shukla's death, says with love comes attachment: 'Pyaar jo hai na...'

Meanwhile, the poster for Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Adhura, was released online on Thursday. Adhura is the last project that he shot for. Shreya Ghoshal and Arko have lent their voices for the music video.

Earlier this month, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia shared a picture of Sidharth and wrote, "Shehnaaz ki movie aa rahi hai Honsla Rakh. Tu hota to kitna celebrate karta. Wo bacchi bhi honsla rakhi hue hai (Shehnaaz’s movie Honsla Rakh will release soon. You’d have celebrated so much if you were around. That kid is also trying to be brave). We miss you Shukla.”