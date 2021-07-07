Dilip Kumar: The tragedy king’s top 10 Hindi movies

Dilip Kumar, the original Khan of Bollywood, has nearly 60 movies to his credit during a career spanning six decades. Nine of his films in the 1950s were ranked in the top 30 highest-grossing films of the decade. Here’s a look at his top 10 Hindi movies

Daag (1952)

Dilip Kumar won the first-ever award in the Best Actor category for his performance in this film.

Devdas (1955)

Based on the Saratchandra Chattopadhyay novella, the story is about a tragic lover played by Dilip Kumar. This is considered one of his best performances. Devdas was also ranked number 2 on University of Iowa’s List of Top 10 Bollywood Films by Corey K. Creekmur.

Naya Daur (1957)

Ths BR Chopra’s film won both commercial and critical success.

Madhumati (1958)

The famous film by Bimal Roy starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala. It was one of the earliest films to deal with reincarnation and had a gothic noir feel to it.

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

A historical drama in which he played the role of Prince Salim and brought a new dimension to the love scenes he enacted with Madhubala, who played Anarkali.

Ganga Jamuna (1961)

This was the only film produced by Dilip Kumar. The story set around an innocent man who is forced to become a dacoit. Dilip Kumar did perhaps one of his best roles in the film.

Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

After a bad spell at the box office, Dilip Kumar came back with a bang with the hit film Ram Aur Shyam.

Shakti (1982)

It was notable for being the first and only film to feature veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan together on screen. The film is regarded as director Ramesh Sippy’s best work and is considered as one of the greatest films in the history of cinema.

Mashaal (1984)

Dilip Kumar played a respected, law-abiding citizen who turns to crime for revenge.

Karma (1986)

The film reunited Subhash Ghai and Dilip Kumar after the success of their last film together Vidhaata (1982). It was the first time Dilip Kumar was paired with Nutan.