New Delhi, From Diljit Dosanjh, Anurag Kashyap to Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, many prominent names from the world of showbiz criticised police action against students who marched towards the Parliament to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Diljit, Sonakshi, Huma among celebrities supporting students after Parliament march clashes

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On Monday, thousands of students, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue and irregularities in the exam system, attempted to march to the complex but were pushed back with teargas and batons.

The Cockroach Janta Party , a satirical digital outfit which has been spearheading the protest since late last month, has accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured.

While celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj participated in the student march, many voiced their support and concern on social media.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is in the US, said what students faced on Monday was "very wrong".

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{{^usCountry}} "Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. I have already been labelled an 'anti-national' several times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again...After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss," Dosanjh, whose last release "Satluj" was removed from a streaming platform within two days of its release, said in an Instagram post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students' demands. I have already been labelled an 'anti-national' several times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again...After the farmers' protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss," Dosanjh, whose last release "Satluj" was removed from a streaming platform within two days of its release, said in an Instagram post. {{/usCountry}}

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Actor-comedian Vir Das said it was important to speak out for the youth.

"If you are an Indian live artist, I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for the people, and then trying to sell them tickets later. You are appearing as a silent viewer to what the Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you. You do you. Doesn't work. The concert economy in India is built on young people gathering in support.

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"I get that 'you're not political' which is subtext for 'I'm comfortable'. I always look at those statements and think, do you buddy...I'd submit to you that this issue isn't political or partisan anymore. You can support them by platforming what they care about," he wrote on Instagram.

Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh said the voice of the country's youth deserve to be heard "loud, clear, and without fear".

"They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation's future. Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build," they said in a joint statement.

Sonu Sood said protesting students should not face batons but rather they should be hugged.

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Bhumi Pednekar said she may not agree with everything that has been said at the protests, but violence against students cannot be the answer

"Our education system needs reform. Paper leaks, examination failures, unequal access, teacher shortages, and the immense pressure our students carry are systematic issues that must be addressed."

"The students whose futures were jeopardised deserve answers. While I may not agree with everything that has been said at the protest, I strongly believe that meaningful dialogue is where reform begins. This has to remain about our students," she said.

Sonakshi Sinha, who has continuously supported the students and their movement, said many bones were broken on "July 20th that broke the heart of the country".

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap criticised cops for using excessive force on a peaceful protest gathering.

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"I didn't know that one has to compromise their soul and conscience to wear the uniform. Is there one police personnel in this country who can stand up and say I won't follow this order because it is wrong," he said.

Huma Qureshi said she was saddened to see the visuals from the protest site.

"Seeing peaceful protesters being met with such brute force and lathis left me with a deep sense of sadness. This surely could have been handled with more patience, more listening, and more dialogue. We, the people of India elected this government and today, we all need to ask questions and expect accountability.

"We are a huge diverse nation ... we don't all have to agree on every issue, but surely we can agree that every citizen deserves to be heard with dignity before force becomes the response. Respect to every student and every citizen who chose to stand peacefully for what they believe in," she wrote on Instagram.

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Soha Ali Khan hailed the students for their courage.

"The future belongs to the young . May they always have the freedom to question, the courage to speak and protest peacefully," she wrote.

Aditi Rao Hydari said it was important to ensure "a safe environment built on respect, dignity, and empathy" for all the students.

"Listening to one another is the foundation of meaningful progress," she added.

Siddharth extended his support and respect for students raising their voice.

Pooja Bhatt said police brutality against students is "never an accident. It is how the state silences the truth".

"When the Police or 'law enforcers' use tear gas & lathis against students, it is eventually the state protecting itself. The violence is then justified and masked by terms like 'law and order' because crushing dissent preserves the authority of those in power," she said.

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Security arrangements have been stepped up across the national capital following Monday's clashes, in which Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were injured, and over 20 police vehicles damaged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.