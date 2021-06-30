Dino Morea on Raj Kaushal’s sudden demise: Felt terrible looking at Mandira today

While actor Dino Morea is still trying to find a way to cope up with the sudden demise of filmmaker Raj Kaushal, he can’t fathom the state of his wife and actor, Mandira Bedi.

Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving the showbiz fraternity in shock. For Morea, meeting Bedi at Kaushal’s last rites earlier today was the most difficult thing to do, and he admits he felt “terrible” looking at her emotional condition.

“I’ve just come back from the crematorium. We all are in shock. He was young and always jovial. It’s shocking to hear the news, but life is so uncertain. These are the moments which make us rethink our lives,” Morea confesses, adding, “Kaushal was such a young guy, full of life and positive.”

Talking about Bedi, Morea shares, “Mandira was very distraught. I felt terrible just looking at her in that state. I will go to their house in the evening when she is a little settled. I will go and sit with her for a little bit.”

In fact, Morea, who made his Bollywood debut through Kaushal’s Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), will now live with a regret of postponing a meeting with him — something which could never happen because of the unfortunate turn of events.

“I was supposed to meet him last week, but I took my second jab and wasn’t feeling well. That’s why I said, ‘Let’s push it’. We watched the Euro matches together, and thought we’d meet in a few days. And then I wake up today and get this news, and I wish I actually met him at that time,” admits the 45-year-old with a regret.

At the moment, Morea is at a loss of words while thinking about Kaushal. “I’ll remember him as my friend and first movie director. We had such good times together. Those are memories I’ll always take with me wherever I go. And Mandy (Mandira), too. She was so involved in the film. That’s how I got so close to both of them. Everyone was helping everyone. It was a new film with new people,” the actor tells us.

Going forward, Morea will always remember the role Kaushal played in launching his Bollywood career.

“He’ll always be the director of my first ever film. I’ll never forget how he made me feel and the experiences we had, and what we went through while shooting that film. Raj will always be on my mind,” he ends.